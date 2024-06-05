Consortium Brand Partners acquires Outdoor Voices

Consumer-focused investment manager Consortium Brand Partners (CBP) has acquired the troubled American athleisure lifestyle brand Outdoor Voices, founded in 2013 by Tyler Haney, for an undisclosed amount.

This marks CBP’s second acquisition, following its majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s fashion and lifestyle brand, Draper James in September 2023.

Cory M. Baker, founder and managing partner of Consortium Brand Partners, said in a statement: “We feel incredibly fortunate to become the next stewards of this very special brand. Tyler’s [Haney] vision to build Outdoor Voices on a foundation of deep human connection and a genuine love for movement created something truly beautiful and unique in Outdoor Voices.

“We are committed to engaging the brand’s loyal community to ensure they can continue to enjoy products and experiences that celebrate the recreationalist and outdoor enthusiast.”

CBP added that it believes that there are growth opportunities for the direct-to-consumer brand and will be putting into place a growth strategy and global expansion plan for the brand, which will focus on preserving and amplifying the three core pillars upon which Haney built Outdoor Voices - People, Planet and Product.

Plans include category growth and strategically leveraging owned channels for enhanced market penetration and brand visibility.

Jonathan Greller, president and co-founder of Consortium Brand Partners, added: “The Outdoor Voices narrative resonates with many. It’s a successful brand with a passionate and dedicated consumer who wears and loves the product, but it’s a brand that faced challenges within its business framework.

“As of today, Outdoor Voices is the healthiest it’s ever been, and we have already begun positioning it for continued growth domestically and internationally, spanning its core offerings and new categories that authentically embody its brand ethos.”