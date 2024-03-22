Copenhagen Fashion Week secures funding, to partner with mentoring programme

As its influence continues to grow among the fashion world, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has now announced that it is the recipient of a supportive funding that will focus on implementing strategic partnerships linked to the event’s Sustainability Requirements.

The funding is being provided via a shared grant pool of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which are recognising the fashion week for its “ambitious work within the global fashion sector”.

The project, designed to aid in the roll out of international partnerships, will be used over the course of two years and will include five activations; two in Denmark and three across London, Paris and New York. These will come in the form of showrooms, symposiums, showcases, roundtables and events, each created to interact with the industry as a whole.

Alongside this, CPHFW further announced a strategic partnership with The Soulfuls, a mentoring programme dedicated to bolstering the future of the Nordic fashion scene. The partnership will see the duo further the work of The Soulfuls while also developing new opportunities for women to enter the creative industry.

As part of the partnership, CPHFW said it would be highlighting the organisation’s free programme, Dreamers & Doers Mentorship, directed towards women of colour between the ages of 18 and 30.

Both of the agreements come ahead of CPHFW upcoming SS25 edition, set to take place in the beginning of August, where the event will assume a “more expressive offering towards formats, partaking brands and reflect the evolving creative landscape of Nordic fashion”.