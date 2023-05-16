Cordwainers Footwear Awards adds new sneaker prize

Footwear association The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers has added two new awards to the 2023 Cordwainers Footwear Awards to celebrate sneaker design and to honour an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the footwear trade.

The awards, which were established in 2014, support the future of the shoe industry by celebrating and encouraging young footwear talent from one of the three universities with footwear design courses - London College of Fashion at University of the Arts, London, and De Montfort University, the University of Northampton.

Alongside the coveted Cordwainers Footwear Award trophy and Sustainable Development Award, this year’s awards will include a new Sneaker/Athleisure Award recognising innovations in sneaker design, and the Sue Saunders Award for Excellence, a lifetime contribution award named after the inspiring footwear teacher and mentor.

The winner of the first prize will receive 3,000 pounds with the runner-up taking home 2,000 pounds, while the sustainable development award will receive 1,500 pounds. The new Sneaker/Athleisure Award will be awarded 1,500 pounds.

John Peal, Master of the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, said in a statement: “The awards are always a riot of colour, innovation and excellence and I can’t wait to see what our students produce this year. We are proud to embrace initiatives that will engage the top designers of tomorrow.”

Fifteen student finalists have been selected for this year’s awards from the London College of Fashion and De Montfort University, and they will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on June 7.