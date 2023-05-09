Corneliani launches new expansion plan in North America

Italian formal wear brand Corneliani has announced a new expansion plan for North America in partnership with Triluxe, a distribution group specialising in premium and luxury men's clothing. The strategic alliance aims to improve Corneliani's U.S. business, from the distribution and definition of collections to cross-channel marketing and communication activities.

The partnership with Triluxe will be the foundation of an integrated strategy that focuses on the specific needs and tastes of American consumers, reported WWD. The city and travel wardrobe will be characterised by contemporary elegance, featuring light fabrics, innovative materials, comfortable silhouettes, and vibrant colors.

Currently, Corneliani is supported by a distribution network of 60 points of sale, including specialty stores and selected department stores. Triluxe will also allocate an exclusive dedicated space in its Manhattan offices to showcase the Corneliani collections. The brand will also focus on improving its online sales channel, which currently shows annual growth of 57 percent, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Giorgio Brandazza, CEO of Corneliani, is confident that this omni-channel strategy will ensure concrete and sustainable penetration in North America. He believes that this alliance with Triluxe is only the beginning of a broader development perspective, which will expand to other important global markets.

Corneliani's Spring Summer 2024 pre-collection sales campaign will launch in mid-May, and the brand has confirmed its participation in the Chicago Collective Men's Edition 2023 in August with a dedicated stand, WWD said. In addition, the brand will inaugurate a new Gent's Club inspired by made-to-measure and the Italian lifestyle. The global project will start in North America in the second half of 2023 and aims to share the experience of excellence of made in Italy through a membership program.

Corneliani revenues is up 40 percent from the previous year, and the brand is currently available in over 750 points of sale globally, including multi-brands, corners, and franchisees.