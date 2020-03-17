Coronavirus: Amazon to hire 100,000 new roles to support online traffic surge

Amazon has announced it is hiring 100,000 new employees in the US to meet a surge in online orders during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and will increase the pay of its staff in the US, UK and Europe who continue to work during the pandemic.

The positions will be both full-time and part-time across the online giant’s fulfilment centres and delivery network.

The retailer said it will also be investing over 350 million dollars globally to increase the pay of its workers who continue to work during the Covid-19 pandemic across its in fulfilment centres, transportation operations, stores, and those making deliveries.

Per hour, their pays will be increased by 2 dollars in the US, 2 pounds in the UK, and approximately 2 euros in many EU countries. The pay increase will be in place until the end of April.

The news comes as a growing number of people around the world are being advised to work from home and avoid gatherings where possible.

“Health and safety are a top priority with all of our roles and sites. We continue to consult with medical and health experts, and take all recommended precautions in our buildings and stores to keep people healthy,” Amazon said in a statement. “We’ve taken measures to promote social distancing in the workplace and taken on enhanced and frequent cleaning, to name just a few. Read more about all the ways we’re supporting our teams with paid and unpaid time off options should they need it.”

