Cos steps into wholesale as it partners with Nordstrom, Breuninger, Yoox

London-based fashion brand Cos is stepping into wholesale this autumn with the announcement it has partnered with three international retailers as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

The brand, which is owned by Swedish fashion giant H&M, is linking up with Nordstrom in the US, where it will be sold online as well as in four stores across New York and New Jersey from September 13.

It will also go live on Yoox’s online channel in September where it will be available to buy across all the retailer’s live markets.

Finally, from early October Cos will be sold on German department store chain Breuninger’s online platform, where it will be available for customers across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Poland.

“Expanding into wholesale has been in discussion for a while, but now the timing feels right,” said Cos managing director Lea Rytz in a statement.

Global ambitions

Rytz continued: “We know the retail landscape is changing and we need to meet our customers - new and existing - beyond our owned channels, by partnering with best-in-class multi-brand retailers who complement our DNA. This will enable us to engage and inspire customers in more places.”

Cos, which focuses on minimalist and timeless designs including wardrobe staples and reinvented classics, first launched on London’s iconic Regent Street in 2007, before opening an online store in 2011.

Fast forward to today and the company is available across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

In September 2021, the brand debuted at London Fashion Week where it showcased its AW21 collection with a hybrid show comprising a physical catwalk mixed with digital activations.

Last month, Cos announced it will be showcasing at New York Fashion Week this September. Although it didn’t share specifics about the show, it teased it would “celebrate New York’s diverse communities and individual expression against the city’s own powerful backdrop”.