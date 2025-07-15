Cotton and biodiversity: New report demonstrates key role of smallholder farmers

When it comes to cotton, many think of large companies responsible for its cultivation. However, according to Solidaridad figures from 2023, 70 percent of the world's cotton is produced by smallholder farmers. These are family farms of between one and ten hectares.

Four key factors are responsible for agriculture contributing significantly to the loss of biodiversity worldwide - with around 35 million hectares or 2.5 percent of the global arable land, cotton cultivation also contributes to this: the intensive use of agrochemicals, the expansion of monocultures, inadequate water management and the conversion of natural areas into arable land.

Negative impact of cotton farming on biodiversity

The new report "Cotton and Biodiversity", published jointly by civil society organisation Solidaridad and multi-stakeholder group Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), compares the impact of large farms and smallholder farmers on biodiversity. It emphasises the important role that smallholder farmers play in preserving and restoring biodiversity through their organic or regenerative farming practices.

Large farms more frequently use modern technologies. These include mechanised irrigation and drones and aircraft for the widespread distribution of agrochemicals. This can negatively impact biodiversity. Even if they have the resources for landscape-level biodiversity protection, a large proportion of these farms continue to rely on the intensive use of agrochemicals, according to the study leaders. The report points to holistic cultivation methods that would not only preserve but also promote biodiversity.

"Agriculture can make an important contribution to biodiversity conservation – if it is done in harmony with nature," commented Tamar Hoek, senior policy director for sustainable fashion at Solidaridad, in a statement. "But before cotton cultivation can become truly ecologically and economically sustainable, we must first restore what has already been lost through the excessive use of chemicals, land conversion, monocultures and poor water management."

The days of monocultures should be numbered. Credits: Dan Meyers / Unsplash

"Smallholder farmers can lead this change. When they switch to organic farming, their farms become more resilient and biodiverse. Our latest life cycle analysis shows that organic farming significantly reduces environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and chemical pollution. These reductions are crucial for the protection of ecosystems and the species that live there. Now, long-term investment and commitment from companies, governments and the entire supply chain are needed to scale these initiatives and secure a future where cotton farming becomes a booster for biodiversity," adds OCA managing director Bart Vollaard.

The report also provides an overview of the three types of biodiversity (genetic, species and ecosystem) and the effects of agrochemicals on them, as well as approaches to reducing chemicals. It also provides an overview of monocultures and how to avoid them through crop rotation and intercropping. Further sections deal with water management and land conversion and the impact on biodiversity. Finally, the report presents successful case studies and makes recommendations for retailers, brands, governments, organisations and other stakeholders.

Case studies: The potential of sustainable farming practices

In the 2020/2021 harvest year, Solidaridad worked with 8,000 cotton farmers in the Indian state of Maharashtra to introduce regenerative farming practices according to the Regenagri certification system. Five years later, 39,498.05 hectares of cotton land were already managed according to regenerative principles (one percent of the regional cotton area) and yields were 12 to 18 percent higher. In addition, water consumption reduced by 35 percent and cultivation costs by between 12 and 30 percent.

"Sustainable agriculture has changed my fields: fewer chemicals, lower costs and increased yields. I am securing a better future for my farm and the environment," confirmed cotton farmer Samala Venkateshwarlu.

A project implemented by OCA in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh followed farming couple Rama and Sajan Bhilji, who converted their farm to organic cotton cultivation over the past five years. They focused on intercropping to improve soil fertility and attract pollinators. Thus, in addition to cotton, mung beans, pigeon peas and sunflowers also grow in their fields. Cover crops like cowpeas and black mung beans prevent erosion and nourish the soil, while marigolds serve as natural pest control. Neem, bamboo, acacia, mango and jujube trees grow along the edges, providing shade, attracting birds and bees, and keeping the soil moist.

"Every plant, every tree, every insect has its purpose. I am building a healthy system that sustains itself,” said Rama Bhilji.

The complete report can be downloaded from the Sustainable Cotton Hub website.

