Cotton On and Lady Gaga partner on mental health initiative

Australian apparel group Cotton On has announced a new partnership with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which will see the duo work towards the goal of raising five million dollars to support global mental health resources.

From now until October 10 – World Mental Health Day – 100 percent of the proceeds from Cotton On Foundation products, donations and Born This Way Foundation products will go towards supporting the organisation.

The funding will specifically be used to support the ‘Be There Certificate’, an interactive online mental health course for young people designed to increase mental health literacy and provide knowledge and skills to support peers.

In addition, the campaign will also see funds raised – of up to 15,000 dollars per region – distributed to local mental health providers and organisations in several of Cotton On’s operating regions.

Established in Wadawurrung County, Cotton On operates eight overarching brands as part of its portfolio, including the likes of Rubi, Typo and Ceres.

As part of its group, it also backs its own foundation through which it provides education, mental health support and environmental projects to tackle a variety of social issues on a global scale.