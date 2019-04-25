Coty and Marc Jacobs renew perfume license deal

Coty, the American beauty company behind brands Cover Girl, Rimmel and Max Factor, has been producing fragrances for Marc Jacobs for the last ten years. In fact, the partnership is so successful that the two parties decided to renew their long-term fragrance license agreement.

“The renewal of our long-term agreement with Marc Jacobs demonstrates our confidence in the success of this partnership and its proven strength during all these years”, said Edgar Huber, Global President of Coty Luxury, in a statement published on Coty’s website. “Coty Luxury’s know-how and high standards ideally complements the creative spirit at the core of Marc Jacobs, enabling us to generate consistent excellent results together", added Marc Jabobs’ CEO Eric Marechalle.

The two companies have not specified the length of the new contract. The Marc Jacobs Daisy family of fragrances generates around 300 million US dollars in retail sales annually, according to American publication WWD, citing unnamed industry sources.

Picture: Marc Jacobs Fragrances Facebook