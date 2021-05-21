Coty luxury brands president Simona Cattaneo to step down

Global beauty company Coty has announced that Simona Cattaneo will be stepping down as luxury brands president.

Cattaneo joined Coty five years ago as a chief marketing officer and said in a statement that it’s been a fantastic experience working with so many inspirational people as she progressed within the company.

“Coty is fortunate to have passionate and dedicated staff throughout the business and strong relationships with our licensors. As I move on from Coty to pursue other interests, I’m delighted to see the business positioned for future success,” said Cattaneo.

Coty’s CEO, Sue Y. Nabi said in a release: “I want to sincerely thank Simona for her leadership, commitment, and passion over the last five years.

“She played a key role in building our prestige brands portfolio - expanding our presence in the make-up space and strengthening our relationships with Coty’s licensors, as well as successfully integrating Kim and Kylie’s beauty businesses into our portfolio.

“Simona has helped lay the foundations for Coty’s long-term success and we wish her the very best in the next chapter of her career.”

Cattaneo will remain in the position until summer 2021, with a replacement yet to be announced.