Couturier Alexandre Vauthier seeking buyer

Parisian couture house Alexandre Vauthier is reportedly looking for a buyer after a judicial administration procedure was launched by the Commercial Court of Paris earlier this week.

The process, which comes against the backdrop of a difficult financial period for the fashion industry as a whole, began in mid-November, when the house was put into default before now transitioning into judicial administration, as initially reported by French media outlet L’Informé.

As such, the deadline of March 8 has been set for submitting offers, with the company to then be under observation until August 13.

Alexandre Vauthier launched his namesake brand in 2009 and has since seen the luxury label listed on the official calendar of the Fédération of Haute Couture and Fashion.

The company, which currently employs 36 staff, reported a turnover of 12.7 million euros for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, according to accounts filed with the Commercial Court of Paris.