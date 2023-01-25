Crew Clothing Christmas sales boosted by partnerships and partywear

Crew Clothing has hailed a “strong Christmas performance” thanks in part to partnerships with high street retailers and a return in demand for partywear.

The British lifestyle brand reported a 15 percent increase in sales in the seven weeks to January 8. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 9 percent.

“Despite the challenging sector backdrop, Crew Clothing’s omnichannel model and our agile, customer-focused strategy has meant that we have witnessed an overwhelmingly positive Christmas trading period,” said CEO David Butler in a statement.

The London-based company said it benefited from third-party digital partnerships with retailers including John Lewis, Next, and Very.

It also said the return of shoppers to physical stores following two years of Covid-related restrictions and the brand’s “demographic-oriented shop portfolio” helped boost sales.

Partywear and knitwear shine

In womenswear, there was a return in demand for partywear, and the brand said it doubled its dresses mix from 7 percent to 14 percent.

Crew Clothing’s best-selling product over the holiday period was its heritage classic half zip sweat, while mens’ knitwear and shirts were key areas of growth during the gifting season.

And despite shoppers returning to brick-and-mortar stores, the company said its total own website sales were in line with 2021 levels and up 41 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The strong Christmas trading concluded “another year of consistent and sustained growth”, the company said.

Butler continued: “Our loyal customer base continues to grow and people chose to shop with Crew this Christmas. We look forward to maintaining this positive momentum into 2023 having already seen strong sales growth in January.

“The British high street is by no means dead. Our core customer demographic and our unique 50:50 gender split is evident in Crew Clothing’s Christmas performance.”

He said the company’s current trading is “in line with expectation” and the brand is “positive on the current 2023 outlook as we continue to invest in our growth”.