Crew Clothing plans 20 new stores following ‘exceptional’ peak trading period

British retailer Crew Clothing has announced plans to open at least 20 new stores in 2025 on the back of “exceptional growth” during last year’s Christmas trading period.

For the weeks 51 to 52 of 2024, Crew posted an increase of 45 percent in total business sales compared to the year prior, a “testament to the strength of the brand’s multichannel approach”, a press release stated.

E-commerce sales were up 70 percent, while the company’s store estate reported an increase in net sales of 22 percent. Third-party channel sales grew 34 percent, aided by partnerships with retailers such as Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

For the fourth quarter of the year, Crew said results exhibited “consistent momentum”, as seen in a 17 percent uptick in total like-for-like sales. Black Friday, meanwhile, was “record breaking”, contributing to a sales growth of 23 percent from the discount holiday day to the end of December.

With this, Crew expects that it is “well-positioned for further success in 2025”, driven by a “clear growth strategy” that builds on its efforts made throughout 2024, during which it opened 15 new stores.

For the coming year, the company has already confirmed new store locations in Kendal and Keswick, while a number of new refits have also been committed to.

Such investments intend to show dedication towards “driving every aspect of the omnichannel model”, which Crew said “continues to yield consistent positive results”.