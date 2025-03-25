Crew Clothing to relocate headquarters

British fashion and lifestyle brand Crew Clothing is relocating its headquarters to southwest London to support its continued growth.

Crew Clothing said it would relocate from Earlsfield to a 32,000-square-foot space at The Drapery in Kingston-upon-Thames.

The move follows a 17 percent increase in like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the announcement to open 20 new stores in 2025.

In a statement, Crew Clothing said the new headquarters marked a “significant investment” for the brand and further demonstrates its position “as a key player in the retail sector” as it continues to drive growth and retail expansion.

The retailer will occupy three of the six floors of The Drapery and is looking to relocate to the location in early April.

Rupert Hay, HR director at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to be entering this new chapter for Crew Clothing. What started as a collection of rugby shirts, sold out of a shop in Salcombe, has expanded and grown into a thriving business, creating new jobs and opportunities across the UK. “The move is a major milestone for Crew Clothing and paves the way for further development in the years ahead. We’re looking forward to calling the Kingston office home.

“The new headquarters demonstrate a continued commitment to invest in our bricks-and-mortar portfolio. The Drapery offers real opportunity, with additional space available for lease by other brands looking to establish a base in the area."

Crew Clothing was founded in the back of a Salcombe windsurfing shop in 1993 and is known for its nautical-inspired clothing. It operates 100 stores around the country, as well as online at crewclothing.co.uk.