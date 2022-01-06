Crocs and Guess among participants to present at ICR 2022 conference

Footwear brand Crocs and premium label Guess have both been added to the jam-packed schedule of the upcoming ICR conference, set to take place virtually from January 10 to 12.

The event brings together public and private company management teams, institutional investors, research analysts, investment bankers and select media, with the ultimate goal of sharing and understanding consumer trends and public company prospects.

The conference is primarily consumer-focused, but has recently expanded into real estate and tech.

ICR, a communications and advisory firm, aids partners in achieving business goals and building awareness through the pairing of capital markets veterans and senior communications professionals.

Only three days ago, the company announced a last-minute move to hold the event virtually due to the ongoing surge in omicron cases. It will be the second time the event will not take place physically.

Guess will be represented by its chief executive officer, Carlos Alberini, chief financial officer, Katie Anderson, and Fabric Benarouche, vice president, finance and investor relations.

Urban Outfitters, On, Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Savage X Fenty, Strauss Group and American Eagle Outfitters will also be in attendance.