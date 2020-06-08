Crocs announces new European distribution centre

Footwear brand Crocs has purchased a new 376,736 square foot European distribution centre at the DistriPark logistics business park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

The new facility will become the largest Crocs distribution centre in Europe and will be partly used for storage for the web store, as well as supplying store branches and handling returns.

Construction of the distribution centre will start immediately and will be handled by Hercuton Bedrijfsbouw and is expected to open in April 2021. Once completed the centre will create approximately 200 to 350 new jobs.

Senior vice president and general manager of Crocs Europe B.V said in a statement: “These are exciting times for the Crocs brand and we are thrilled to announce the building of the new distribution centre.

“The new facility will allow us to improve support to our customers and we are particularly proud to move within the same region of the Netherlands. We look forward to supporting the local community.”

Commenting on Crocs choosing DistriPark Dordrecht, Alderman Maarten Burggraaff added: “This is a very positive signal, especially in the current economically uncertain times. The fact that an appealing name such as Crocs chooses Dordrecht and the Drechtsteden indicates that we have everything we need to meet the requirements and wishes of logistics companies. We knew that, but it is nice that this is now also confirmed by the arrival of this company.”

