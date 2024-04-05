Crocs brand Heydude expands in Germany

The shoe brand Heydude is now taking off in Germany. After announcing its expansion into the UK in March, the brand, which belongs to US shoe retailer Crocs Inc., is now also launching its own online shop for the German market, Heydude announced on Thursday. The brand, which was founded in Italy, is also available in more than 1,450 shops in Germany, including branches of shoe retailers Deichmann and Foot Locker. From May, the Berlin online retailer Zalando will also be one of the suppliers.

However, the brand, which was founded in Italy, was already active in Germany before the "official launch". After Crocs secured a 2.5 billion dollar deal at the end of 2021, the Hooijer Footwear Group became a distribution partner for Germany, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg following a successful collaboration in the Netherlands. Since August, the Dutch family business has also been the official sales partner of the Crocs brand for these markets. Heydude has been active in the home market of its parent company Crocs, Inc. since 2010.

"We are excited to officially launch our Heydude brand in the German market and introduce customers to the same lightweight comfort and versatility that our rapidly growing US fan base knows and loves," said Kelly Cortina, global chief product and merchandising officer of Heydude. "We know from internal data that once consumers try a pair, they will buy an average of four pairs. We are confident that our brand will resonate with the German audience and that they will love the simplicity and timeless style of our product."

About Heydude

Heydude was founded in Italy in 2008 by Alessandro Rosano and is part of the US footwear company Crocs, which has adapted its marketing and sales strategies and expanded its range to include sneakers, boots and sandals.

The brand's turnover last year was 950 million dollars. The company now wants to expand internationally, as it has done with its expansion in the UK and Germany. The Wally and Wendy shoe models, for which the brand is known, are priced at 69.99 euros.