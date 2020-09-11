Crocs expects 10 percent revenue growth for Q3

Ahead of its presentation at CL King & Associates’ 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference, Crocs said, for the third quarter of 2020, the company now expects revenue to grow approximately 10 percent compared to 312.8 million dollar reported in the third quarter of 2019.

“As a brand, we have proven resilient in the face of adversity and are emerging from the Covid-19 crisis with tremendous optimism,” said Andrew Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crocs in a statement, adding, “We have experienced exceptional consumer demand and strong sell throughs. As a result, we expect revenue growth of approximately 10 percent in the third quarter and anticipate our business continuing to strengthen.”

Picture:Facebook/Crocs