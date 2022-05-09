Crocs’ ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ programme returns

Footwear brand Crocs has announced the return of its Free Pair for Healthcare initiative which sees it partner with Figs, a healthcare apparel label.

For this year’s edition, Crocs and Figs will be giving away 10,000 pairs of Crocs shoes and 10,000 pairs of Figs scrubs to healthcare workers across the US, during National Nurses Week.

Up until May 12, those interested can sign up through the duo’s websites to enter a draw for the giveaway bundle.

The initiative, which first launched in 2020, came as a response to the covid-19 outbreak, with the goal to “celebrate healthcare heroes” during the pandemic.

According to the brand, Crocs has donated one million pairs of shoes as part of the initiative since its launch.

In a release, CEO of Crocs, Andrew Rees, said: “We are humbled to have seen such a positive response to Free Pair for Healthcare over the past two years and are thrilled to continue supporting our healthcare heroes in partnership with Figs.

“As a values-driven organisation, provisioning comfort for our communities is the foundation of how we think about brand purpose and this programme continues to highlight that doing the right thing will always be the right thing for Crocs.”