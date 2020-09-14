Crocs names Michelle Poole as President

Crocs, Inc. has appointed Michelle Poole as President of the company effective September 10, 2020. She will continue to report to Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. The company said in a statement that as President, Poole will assume responsibility for Americas, Asia and EMEA regional commercial teams as well as continue to lead product design and management, merchandising, and marketing teams.

“Since joining the Crocs team, Michelle has had a profound impact on the trajectory and success of the Crocs business. I am proud to appoint Michelle to the role of president,” Rees said, adding, “As a brand, we have proven resilient in the face of adversity and are emerging from this crisis with renewed confidence and optimism. This change will provide an even more effective and cohesive go-to-market strategy to achieve our long-term brand and commercial goals.”

Michelle Poole promoted as Crocs President

Poole has served as executive vice president, chief product and merchandising officer since April 2020. Prior to this, she served as senior vice president and chief product and merchandising officer since 2014. In addition to her product and merchandising responsibilities, she assumed responsibility for marketing function in 2017.

Poole has nearly three decades of experience in the development of several other product and lifestyle brands including Sperry Top-Sider, Timberland, Kangol, Converse, MTV Europe and Pepe Jeans where she held a range of marketing, merchandising & product management roles.

“I could not be more excited by the opportunity to integrate our teams globally, enhance our go-to-market strategy and grow the Crocs brand for years to come,” added Poole.

Picture:Michelle Poole via PR Newswire