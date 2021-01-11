Crocs raises Q4 and full year revenue outlook

Crocs, Inc. has raised its 2020 revenue guidance and expects accelerated full year 2021 revenue growth of 20 percent to 25 percent.

“Amidst a global pandemic in 2020, we will deliver the strongest revenue in Crocs’ history,” said Andrew Rees, the company’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, “Our brand momentum is exceptional, and we anticipate another record year in 2021.”

The company expects fourth quarter revenue to increase approximately 55 percent to be between 407 and 410 million dollars. This is up from the previous guidance range of 20 percent to 30 percent growth. The company also expects full year 2020 revenue to grow over 12 percent, up from recent guidance of approximately 5 percent to 7 percent growth to be between 1,381 and 1,384 million dollars and accelerated full year 2021 revenue growth of 20 percent to 25 percent compared to 2020.

Picture:Facebook/Crocs