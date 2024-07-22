Crocs settles legal dispute with Australia’s Mosaic

Footwear brand Crocs has settled its lawsuit against Mosaic Brand Limited, an Australian fashion retail group that it accused of intellectual property infringement.

Crocs had first filed the case with the Federal Court of Australia in 2021, alleging that Mosaic's moulded foam shoes had infringed on its trademark-protected Classic Clog shoe.

The silhouette, which is sold in 85 countries, is among a number of trademark registrations owned by Crocs spanning 30 regions, including Australia.

According to Crocs, Mosaic was selling footwear that was “deceptively similar” to the Classic Clog style and had thus infringed on its IP rights.

Now, however, the two parties have said they were able to “mutually agree” on a settlement without admissions, the terms of which remain confidential.

Mosaic did agree to discontinue the production and sale of its own moulded footwear style highlighted in the claim, as well as other similar looks, before the end of the year.

In a joint statement, the companies said: "We are pleased that we were able to resolve this dispute amicably, avoiding the need for further expenditure of time and resources by either party on this litigation."