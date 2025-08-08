Crocs share price plummets 30 percent after reporting operating loss

Footwear group Crocs, Inc. has seen its share price fall significantly after publishing its second-quarter results. The group was forced to report a swing from profit to loss. Share price subsequently fell by 30 percent on the Nasdaq compared to the previous day.

Crocs, Inc. reported an operating loss of 428 million dollars on Thursday. This represents a decrease of 231.2 percent compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year. CEO Andrew Rees explained in the statement that cost savings and other actions have been implemented due to volatile market conditions. These will support the company and its profit margin in the long term. However, the stock market reacted immediately.

The price per share was 74.39 dollars at the time of writing (Friday, August 9, 9am GMT+2). The most recent high in Crocs, Inc.'s share price was on May 13, 2025. At that time, the price per share on the US stock market reached 120 dollars.