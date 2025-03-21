Crystal group Swarovski marginally increases sales in 2024

Austrian company Swarovski Crystal Business recorded sales growth of six percent to 1.9 billion euros in the year to December 31, 2024.

The growth driver was the jewellery segment, which grew by 9 percent, three times as fast as the general market, the company stated in a press release. All regions contributed to the growth, however Europe lead the way, with sales increasing by 11 percent, followed by the Americas with 10 percent, and Asia with 3 percent.

Sales of Swarovski Created Diamonds - lab-grown diamonds - have more than doubled compared to the previous year, the company said, without providing further details.

Thanks to improved operational efficiency and cost discipline at the family-owned business, EBITDA rose by 14 percent to a "completely positive operating profit," the company further stated.

"In 2025, instability in our business environment is likely to persist," said CEO Alexis Nasard. "As we celebrate our 130th anniversary, we will continue to focus on the disciplined execution of our strategy, with a continued focus on superior creativity, strategic investments, and financial discipline."

Among the company’s strategic objectives are strengthening the luxury character of the brand and the ongoing rejuvenation of the target audience. Recently, the Swarovski x Ariana Grande Capsule Collection was introduced, a prime example of the brand's positioning in the pop-luxury sector.