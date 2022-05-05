Cult Gaia expands into childrenswear

Cult Gaia, a brand focused on the creation of heirloom pieces, has revealed its first-ever childrenswear collection which will continue on with its concept of garments designed to be passed down from generations.

The collection features a selection of ‘mummy and me’ items, with sizes ranging from six months to eight years old and mostly unisex. Pieces are intended for an active lifestyle, and include everything from swimwear and rompers to bloomers and dresses.

The collection further utilises similar materials and prints that have become synonymous with Cult Gaia’s main line.

In a release, the brand said it was “taking the notion of cross-generational dressing to the next level” with the launch of the childrenswear capsule, which aims to continue being reflective of its ethos and signature aesthetic.

The launch falls in line with the values of founder Jasmin Larian, who is also a mother. Larian said she was unable to find things that were both functional and beautiful, so she began designing pieces for her kids and, from there, expanded the idea into Cult Gaia.