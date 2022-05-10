Cycling apparel brand Endura names Noah Bernard as brand director

Jim McFarlane, founder of the cycling apparel brand Endura, and director, Pamela Barclay, have announced plans to step-back from the day-to-day management of the business.

The company has appointed Noah Bernard as brand director, who will lead the business going forward.

Commenting on the development, Chirag Patel, chief executive officer, Pentland Brands, said: “It’s been fantastic working with Jim and Pam over the past four years. Their passion for the brand and the way they continually challenge and disrupt the industry inspires everyone around them, so I’m thrilled they’ve agreed to remain with the business on a non-executive basis. I’m also delighted to welcome Noah to the Pentland and Endura family.”

McFarlane founded Endura 30 years ago and has managed the brand together with Barclay for the past 15 years. In 2018, they sold Endura to Pentland Brands but agreed to stay-on to manage the day-to-day business.

Since the acquisition, annual revenues at Endura have doubled and, in March this year, it launched its first footwear range, making Endura a head-to-toe cycle apparel brand.

The company said in a statement that McFarlane and Barclay will remain in the business on a non-executive basis and Bernard, who will report to Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer, Pentland Brands, will be responsible for growing the brand by continuing to create innovations.

Bernard has spent over 25 years within the sports and footwear industry, working in sales, product and marketing for the likes of Nike, Puma, Adidas, Clifbar, Pearl Izumi and Samsung.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Chirag and the leadership team at Pentland. And knowing how capable the team at Endura is, it feels like the natural time to hand the reins to someone with new energy and a fresh perspective. Noah has a ton of product and marketing expertise and we’re hugely confident that Endura will continue to progress and be taken to ground-breaking places under his guidance,” added McFarlane.

Bernard, who will be based at the Endura HQ in Livingston, Scotland, will join the business in May and will work closely with McFarlane and Barclay before they step-back from the day-to-day operations.