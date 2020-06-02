Daniel Grieder steps down as Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe CEO

PVH Corp has announced that Daniel Grieder is stepping down from his role of Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe after 23 years in various management roles within the organization, and will be leaving the company to pursue other interests. The company said in a statement that Martijn Hagman will succeed Grieder, effective June 2, 2020.

“Together, Daniel and Martijn have instilled a future-focused vision, putting consumers at its core and creating a product-driven culture. We are thankful for Daniel’s many years of strong leadership and great accomplishments. I have great confidence in Martijn as a leader with a deep understanding of the underlying value drivers of the business,” said Stefan Larsson, PVH President.

Hagman is currently chief operating officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe and chief financial officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, overseeing operations, finance, digital business transformation, technology, business development and the Tommy Hilfiger global sustainability program. The company added that he is a 12-year veteran of the Tommy Hilfiger leadership team and has been instrumental in Tommy Hilfiger’s global expansion and the strategy that has led to PVH Europe’s consistent year-over-year growth. Both Grieder and Hagman have worked side by side with the brand’s founder and Principal Designer Tommy Hilfiger for many years.

“My belief and excitement for the future of our brand has never been stronger,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Daniel’s biggest gifts to our organization have been connecting the brand more strongly with our consumers and building a culture within the organization that is devoted to staying on the cutting edge of product, innovation and culture. Martijn has been on that journey, and, together, we’re going to keep writing the future of our brand – along with our partners and consumers around the world.”

Picture:Facebook/Tommy Hilfiger