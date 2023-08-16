Danish label Stine Goya sets sights on US expansion

Danish fashion house Stine Goya is planning to expand its physical presence in the US after opening its first store outside of Denmark in London last year.

The eponymous founder and creative director of the brand told Drapers it is focusing on the east coast of the US for its next store, most likely in New York.

Goya, who founded her eponymous label with her husband and CEO Thomas Hertz in 2006, added that the brand is expanding its denim, footwear, and handbags categories for SS24.

Last year, the Danish brand announced plans to open its first international store on Beak Street in London’s Soho as part of a broader UK-focused strategy - it also opened a London showroom at 180 The Strand that same year.

Creative director Goya said at the time: “London holds such a special place in my heart. Having lived and worked there for many years during and after my time at Central Saint Martins, I consider it my second home.

“Thomas and I stood in front of 45 Beak St. nearly ten years ago and vowed that one day, it would have 'Stine Goya' on the door. What an incredible feeling it is that that day has finally come.”

The brand also has three stores in its home market of Denmark - across Copenhagen and Aarhus - and is stocked in over 400 retailers globally.