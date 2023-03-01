Dave Alves to join Kohl’s as chief operating officer

Kohl's announced that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves has been named the company’s president and chief operating officer, reporting to CEO Tom Kingsbury, effective in April.

In this role, Alves, the company said in a release, will be responsible for Kohl's enterprise operations including its nearly 1,200 stores, global supply chain and distribution centres, real estate portfolio, purchasing, sustainability, risk management & compliance functions.

"Kohl's is a tremendous company with a strong and loyal customer base, and Dave is joining us at a time when we are elevating our business and our offerings for the next generation of shoppers. His deep retail background in department stores and off-price, and his experience across U.S. and global markets will be a great addition to our team," said Kingsbury.

Most recently, Alves was president and chief retail officer for Bealls Retail Group, overseeing all Bealls Stores, Bealls Outlet Stores, Burkes Outlet Stores, and Home Centric. Prior to Bealls, Alves held leadership roles at TJX Canada and TJX Europe, Hudson's Bay and Sterling Shoes.

"Retail is a dynamic and fast-paced industry that must constantly evolve with consumer preferences and behaviours, and I think Kohl's does a great job staying true to its heritage while pushing the retail experience forward," added Alves.