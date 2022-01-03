David Beckham reportedly mulling DB Ventures sale to ABG

A deal between David Beckham and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is reportedly underway, with Beckham considering the sale of around half of his management business, DB Ventures, to the branding company.

According to a report by The Mail on Sunday, the deal could see the former England captain receive an investment of approximately 200 million pounds from the sale, offering a 55 percent stake in the company.

ABG currently owns the likes of Reebok and Juicy Couture, as well as the image rights for iconic public figures, including Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

The addition of DB Ventures to its portfolio will see Beckham’s business network come under partial control of the company, including the star’s brand tie-ups with Adidas, life insurance firm AIA and Tudor, the watch brand.

It was previously reported that DB Ventures had been looking for a partner recently, in line with its plans for growth. Formerly, the company had partnered with XIX Entertainment, a talent management firm, however, in 2019 Beckham bought out XIX’s stake for a reported 50 million dollars.

The footballer’s wife Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, reported in December 2021 that her losses are shrinking for her eponymous brand, despite a decline in turnover. The company’s financial report was aided by the Victoria Beckham Beauty line, which helped in improving company sales and supported a possibly more positive outlook for the business.