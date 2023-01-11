DBG sets out 2023 revenue, EBITDA guidance

Digital Brands Group (DBG) has revealed its revenue and profit targets for 2023.

The group, which operates DSTLD, Ace Studios, Bailey 44, Harper & Jones, and Stateside, said it expects revenue of between 45 million dollars and 50 million dollars for the year.

It expects EBITDA to come in at between 2 million dollars and 3 million dollars “due to shared services operating leverage”.

It comes after the group last month completed its acquisition of women's lifestyle brand Sundry.

“Our 2023 revenue guidance includes the addition of Sundry to our brand portfolio with minimal benefit from cross merchandising and the addition of Sundry to our multi-brand website, the Bailey Shop,” group CEO Hil Davis said in a statement.