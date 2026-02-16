DDP prepares for its relaunch with Dutexdor group

The Dutexdor Group announced on Monday, February 16, 2026, a strategic partnership to relaunch the iconic French brand DDP through an exclusive licensing agreement. This collaboration aims to revitalize the cult 1990s label by expanding its footprint across France and Europe with comprehensive apparel, accessory, and luggage collections for men, women, and children.

A legacy of streetwear and workwear

Founded in Bordeaux in 1995 by Laurent Caillet, DDP became a cornerstone of the late '90s streetwear scene, characterized by its distinctive yellow logo and industrial aesthetic. While the brand has undergone several previous attempts at a resurgence—most notably in 2018 when it was spotlighted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and subsequently collaborated with designer Francisco Terra—this latest venture with Dutexdor represents a broader industrial and commercial commitment.

Leveraging Dutexdor’s industrial expertise

Headquartered in Perenchies, France, the Dutexdor Group brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution, particularly within the specialized supermarket and sports superstore segments. Although ready-to-wear is a newer focus for the group, its robust background in accessories, technical textiles, and lingerie provides a solid foundation for DDP’s expansion:

Brand Portfolio: Dutexdor currently manages prestigious licenses including Coca-Cola (textiles and hosiery), Airness, and Teddy Smith (accessories and sportswear).

Supply Chain: The group operates a sophisticated vertical setup with a dedicated purchasing office in China, BNC Eversuccess, managing a permanent inventory valued at approximately 5.6 million euros.

Sustainability: As of 2026, the group has implemented a rigorous CSR strategy, with 75 percent of its suppliers OEKO-TEX certified and a goal to utilize cardboard hangers across its distribution network.

The "crazy bet" of the Caillet family

The Caillet family remains deeply involved in the brand's relaunch, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner that respects the original "family-oriented" DNA of DDP. Jean-Marc Terrier, Chairman and CEO of the Dutexdor Group, noted that the partnership allows the group to "reinvent" its own narrative by promoting a creative and accessible brand in markets where it is not always expected.

Model Philippine De Lambert wearing a jacket from the brand DDP (October 2020). Credits: Photo by XOSE BOUZAS / HANS LUCAS / HANS LUCAS VIA AFP

By merging DDP’s emotional capital with Dutexdor’s logistical strength, the partners aim to bridge the gap between DDP’s original audience and a new generation of streetwear enthusiasts.