Debenhams closes Irish website citing Brexit trade uncertainty

Debenhams has closed its Irish website citing uncertainty around post-Brexit trading rules.

Last month, it was revealed that Debenhams would begin winding down its business and closing its 124 stores after last-minute takeover talks fell through. The move put 12,000 jobs at risk.

Since then, the business has continued to trade online to clear its current and contracted stocks.

But a statement on the company’s Irish website reveals it will cease to trade due to uncertainty over new trade rules following the UK's exit of the EU.

The statement reads: “We are sorry but we are currently unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules. We have therefore made the difficult decision to temporarily switch off Debenhams.ie.

“To keep you up to date with what this means for you, we have put together these frequently asked questions.”

It is the latest example of new complications around trading across the Irish Sea since the UK left the EU on New Years Day.

A ‘rule of origin’ clause in the Brexit Deal states that goods made - or containing components made - from outside the UK or EU and resold by UK companies are now face VAT and import duties when sold to the EU.

This means UK companies - including many fashion companies - with parts of their supply chain outside of the UK and EU could face extra charges.