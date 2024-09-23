Debenhams plans new websites for Ireland and Australia

Boohoo-owned Debenhams is preparing its expansion into international markets, with new websites set to launch in Ireland and Australia before Christmas. This is according to CEO Dan Finley, who confirmed in an interview to Drapers that the return to these markets was part of a wider expansion drive.

This will also involve the launch of a Nasty Gal marketplace in the US, as well as the debut of a fulfilment service later this year, which will enable the onboarding of UK brand partners. With this, Debenhams stock will be stored and dispatched via Boohoo's automated distribution centre in Sheffield.

In regards to the launches in Australia and Ireland, both of which Debenhams will be returning to after previously exiting the markets, Finley said that the company was responding to the demands of consumers, with Australia in particular presenting a “great opportunity to bring our new Debenhams business back”.

He added: “We have seen the opportunity to be bi-directional as we internationalise, and essentially that means it is an opportunity for our existing partners through services that we offer to reach consumers in other territories and provide another avenue for growth. Equally, we see it as an opportunity for international and overseas brands to sell through our Debenhams platform to the UK consumer too.”

It comes as Finley reported that around 10,000 brands had joined the Debenhams marketplace platform as it continues to “double-down” on this online-focused strategy following Boohoo’s acquisition of the retailer in 2021.