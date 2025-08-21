Debenhams secures 175 million pounds funding facility

The Debenhams Group has successfully completed a new three-year facility that provides access to funding of up to 175 million pounds.

This new facility, which extends the maturity to August 2028, replaces the Group's previous 125 million pounds revolving credit facility that was set to mature in October 2026. The new funding was secured more than a year ahead of the original maturity date and is intended to provide enhanced financial flexibility for the company's new multi-year turnaround strategy.

The facility is provided by a number of financing parties, with TPG Angelo Gordon as the lead. The interest rate is set at the Bank of England base rate plus 7.3 percent, which reflects the increased scale and flexibility of the new funding.

According to Dan Finley, the CEO of Debenhams Group, the new facility "aligns and supports our new strategy - supercharging Debenhams and turning around our Youth fashion brands".

The company's full-year 2025 results are expected to be announced by the end of August 2025.