Decathlon acquires majority stake in Bikeleasing

Bicycle service provider Bikeleasing is set to get a new owner.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Decathlon Pulse SAS, the investment subsidiary of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, intends to acquire a 65 percent stake in Bikeleasing from the Brockhaus Technologies AG group. Bikeleasing explained that the transaction is still “subject to the fulfilment of all regulatory requirements and the approval of Brockhaus Technologies’ shareholders”.

According to Brockhaus, the specific purchase price is still dependent on certain parameters at the time of closing. However, a statement read that the purchase agreement provides for “a company valuation of Bikeleasing amounting to 525 million euros”. The transaction is currently expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

Bikeleasing welcomed the planned acquisition. A statement said it creates “a strong basis for further, sustainable growth and the targeted international expansion of its successful company bike leasing model and multi-benefit strategy” for the company.

The existing structures are not expected to change for the time being, even after the change of ownership. “The group of companies will continue to exist as such with its independent brands Probonio, Bike2Future, Lesora and Bikeleasing,” the bicycle service provider explained. The existing management team, including founders Bastian Krause and Paul Sinizin, will also “continue to lead the company and remain responsible for its strategic direction and operations”.

Frank Vigo, CEO of Decathlon Pulse, explained the reasons for the acquisition. “Our mission is to build long-term relationships with pioneering companies that share our vision and values,” he explained in a statement. “Bikeleasing has demonstrated strong growth and innovation in the field of sustainable mobility.”

Decathlon and Bikeleasing have also been collaborating in Germany for almost one year. Last January, the two companies agreed that bicycles and e-bikes from Decathlon Deutschland could also be leased through the Bikeleasing service.