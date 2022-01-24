Decathlon to rent out skiwear via Hirestreet

UK rental platform Hirestreet has announced a new partnership with activewear retailer Decathlon, which will see the sporting goods giant begin offering skiwear and outerwear for rent.

A total of 18 different styles will be available through the Hirestreet site’s edit, including high-performance ski and hiking jackets and trousers for women. The partnership taps into the recent return of British skiers to the slopes as well as the increase in ‘staycations’ for those who have opted for hiking.

Rental through the platform starts from 15 pounds and from a four day period and includes accidental damage cover for minor wear and tear. Additionally, used garments will be cleaned on return by a Hirestreet warehouse partner that utilises sustainable cleaning methods.

“Renting skiwear was an obvious starting point…”

“Renting our textile products is a new venture for us and one that we’re excited to be sharing with Hirestreet,” said Sharon Poulter, rental manager at Decathlon, in a release. “It is another way in which we are making sport more accessible - through convenience, price point and flexibility, all while reducing our impact on the planet.”

Poulter added: “Renting skiwear was an obvious starting point, but we expect to expand our offer in the future to make getting active even easier and more sustainable.”

The new addition is part of Hirestreet’s sustainable strategy of acting as an alternative to purchasing new items, especially ones that may not be used regularly. It comes as rental sees a significant boom in demand over the past year, replacing throwaway fashion as a more eco-friendly option.

The partnership with Decathlon closely follows that of the platform’s recent signing with Marks and Spencer, as it continues to welcome an ongoing line of major retailers adopting the rental trend.

Hirestreet’s founder and CEO, Isabella West, also noted the increasing demand for the rental market in 2021, stating that customers are looking to hire more than just for formal occasions. She commented: “For many of us, who ski infrequently, renting skiwear makes a lot of sense: it’s high in price, bulky to store and rarely used.”

On the new partnership, West added: “Decathlon has been a market leader in sportswear for decades and we share similar values to sustainably make clothing - be it sportswear or fashion - accessible to everyone and with the planet in mind. We are proud to be partnering with Decathlon for their first-ever UK rental collection.”