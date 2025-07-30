Decathlon to triple India sourcing to 3 billion dollars by 2030

French sports retail giant Decathlon announced on Tuesday its ambitious plan to significantly increase its sourcing of goods from India for global operations, targeting 3 billion dollars by 2030. This substantial growth marks a strong commitment to India's "Make in India" vision, leveraging local production capabilities to serve both the domestic and international markets.

Decathlon, which has been sourcing from India for 25 years, stated that this expansion will be primarily driven by a focused push in high-potential categories. These include footwear, fitness equipment, and technical textiles, all of which will be designed to meet the evolving demands of consumers in India and across global markets.

Currently, India contributes 8 percent of Decathlon's global sourcing quantities, a figure the French retailer aims to scale to 15 percent by 2030. Furthermore, Decathlon expects local production to account for 90 percent of its India-specific demand by 2030, underscoring its reinforced local sourcing strategy.

Decathlon's local production ecosystem in India comprises a dedicated Design Centre, supported by 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, and seven production offices across the country.

This latest announcement follows Decathlon's previous commitment last year to invest 100 million euros (approximately Rs 933 crore) in India, one of its fastest-growing markets. This investment is geared towards expanding its retail footprint and manufacturing operations within the country. Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities in India.

Financially, Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd reported a strong performance in FY24, generating over Rs 4,000 crore in revenue and achieving profitability. According to an RoC filing, the company posted gains of Rs 197.19 crore, with its revenue from operations reaching Rs 4,008.26 crore, representing a 2.24 percent increase for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.