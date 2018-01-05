December same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan rise 18.1 percent

December 2017 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retail Group increased by 18.1 percent year on year while sales at the company’s own stores increased by 15.6 percent. Total sales including online sales increased by 18.1 percent.

The company said, same store sales rose sharply year on year in December, with winter ranges selling well across the board on the back of persistently cold weather, and attractive year-end sales encouraging large numbers of customers into Uniqlo stores. The company closed one Uniqlo store in Japan during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website