Deckers Brands appoints Maha Ibrahim to its board of directors

Deckers Brands has announced the appointment of Maha S. Ibrahim to its board of directors, effective February 1, 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Maha to the Deckers Board,” said Mike Devine, Chairman of the board, adding, “She brings valuable skills and perspectives to our team, including experience identifying trends and driving growth in the direct-to-consumer and technology sectors.”

Ibrahim is currently a General Partner of Canaan Partners, an early stage venture capital firm, where she has worked since March 2000. Prior to joining Canaan Partners, from 1998 to 2000, she served as vice president of e-business at Qwest Communications, where she architected the company’s e-business strategy and spearheaded the redesign of Qwest.com, and previously served as Qwest Communication’s vice president of business development.

“I look forward to working with the board and management team as they continue to leverage their digital transformation to drive consumer connections to support their long-term growth,” added Ibrahim.

From 2012 through 2020, Ibrahim served as a member of the board of directors of RealReal, Inc., an online brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment, providing leadership to the company through its 2019 initial public offering. Ibrahim currently serves on the boards of directors of a number of private innovative enterprise and consumer companies. Further, she has served as a trustee for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a foreign policy think tank, since 2017.

