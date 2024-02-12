Deckers Brands appoints Robin Green as president of Hoka

Deckers Brands , the parent company of Teva, Ugg and Deckers, has appointed Robin Green as president of Hoka, effective immediately.

In her new role Green will be reporting directly to Dave Powers, CEO and president of Deckers Brands and serving the executive leadership team. Green brings with her a proven track record of overseeing global operations while delivering transformative results and brand growth, she previously held the position of global vice president for men's running and fitness at Nike, Inc.

"Robin is a strong leader with a demonstrated ability to develop and execute on multi-year strategic, growth-driving initiatives for global performance businesses, and I am eager for her to leverage that expertise as part of Deckers," said Powers, CEO of Deckers Brands in a statement.

"Hoka is in its strongest position to date, and I am confident in our ability to continue its positive momentum with Robin at the helm. Together, we will focus on continuing to expand consumer awareness of Hoka, maximizing and scaling our product offerings and accessibility, and eclipsing the exceptional revenue milestones hit over the last year."

Green commented that she is "thrilled" to join Deckers and continue to "unlock the potential" of the footwear specialist brand. "Hoka is delivering market share gains and record results at unparalleled levels for our industry, and we will continue to execute on the incredible growth opportunities ahead," said Green in a statement on her new role.

"I am confident in our ability to build on the Hoka brand's commitment to product innovation excellence, capitalize on our growing global consumer demand and brand loyalty, and optimize for marketplace management and growth."

As president of Hoka, Green will lead the brand's operation, focusing on ensuring continued growth, expanding and strengthening consumer and athlete connections while speeding up the development of new products.