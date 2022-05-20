Deckers Brands president of performance lifestyle steps down

Deckers Brands has announced that after seven years leading the Hoka and Teva brands to new heights Wendy Yang is stepping down from her role as president of performance lifestyle, effective as of the end of the month.

"Over the last seven years, our Performance Lifestyle segment has delivered immense growth – with nearly 900 million dollars in global revenue for Hoka this past fiscal year – thanks to a significant increase of brand adoption in many of our mainstream markets," said Dave Powers, the company’s president and chief executive officer. "On behalf of the entire Deckers team, I want to thank Wendy for her tremendous contributions over the years."

The company said in a statement that Stefano Caroti, president of omni-channel and a 30-year industry veteran, will assume Yang's responsibilities on an interim basis while the company conducts a leadership search. Yang will remain with the Company in a consulting role through August 15, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

“This has been an incredible journey with talented and amazing people, and it has been a privilege to lead this passionate team. Through the discipline, hard work, and dedicated focus of many, Hoka and Teva have made significant strides. I look forward to following the success of these outstanding brands for years to come," added Yang.