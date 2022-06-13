Deckers Brands promotes Angela Ogbechie as chief supply chain officer

Deckers Brands has announced the promotion of Angela Ogbechie to the newly created role of chief supply chain officer, effective June 24, 2022.

Ogbechie, the company said in a release, will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, chief executive officer and president of Deckers Brands.

"Angela is perfectly suited for this new role, bringing the right mix of expertise and creativity from her 14 years working across all aspects of Deckers' global supply chain operations," said Powers, adding, “I'd like to thank David for his many years of service to Deckers, particularly his leadership in developing a world-class supply chain organisation over his past seven years as COO.”

In her new role, Ogbechie will oversee all activities related to the global supply chain operations and logistics organisation. She has served in various operational roles at Deckers since 2008, most recently as SVP, global operations & supply chain strategy.

The company added that Ogbechie's promotion follows David Lafitte's decision to step down from his role as chief operating officer to accept another opportunity, effective June 24, 2022. The supply chain functions currently reporting to Lafitte will now report to the chief supply chain officer, with other functions transitioning to the appropriate leaders on Deckers' executive team.

"I am honoured to take on this new role, particularly at such an important time in the evolution of our supply chain and logistics network," added Ogbechie.