Deckers Brands records strong fiscal year growth driven by Hoka and UGG

Global footwear and apparel retailer Deckers Brands recorded revenue growth driven by its key brands, Hoka and UGG. Net sales for the fiscal year surged by 16.3 percent to 4.986 billion dollars, with constant currency net sales increasing by 16.5 percent.

Deckers also announced the appointment of Cynthia (Cindy) L. Davis as the new chair of the board of directors, succeeding the retiring Michael (Mike) F. Devine, III.

“Deckers delivered another exceptional year of results in fiscal 2025, highlighted by the Hoka and UGG brands’ respective revenue growth of 24 percent and 13 percent, as well as record earnings per share,” said Stefano Caroti, president and Chief Executive Officer. “While the global trade environment has introduced greater near-term uncertainty, we are very confident in the exciting opportunities ahead for Hoka and UGG. Alongside Deckers’ superb balance sheet, this positions us well to manage through the near-term with a focus on the long-term,” Caroti added.

Highlights of Deckers full year results

The UGG brand saw a 13.1 percent increase in net sales to 2.531 billion dollars, while Hoka delivered growth of 23.6 percent with net sales reaching 2.233 billion dollars. In contrast, net sales for other brands within the portfolio declined by 8.6 percent to 221.2 million dollars.

Deckers also reported strong performance across channels, with wholesale net sales increasing by 17.4 percent to 2.856 billion dollars and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) net sales growing by 14.8 percent to 2.130 billion dollars, with DTC comparable net sales up by 13.4 percent.

Geographically, international net sales saw an increase of 26.3 percent, while domestic net sales grew by 11.3 percent.

The company's profitability also improved, with gross margin increasing to 57.9 percent from 55.6 percent and operating income rising to 1.179 billion dollars. Diluted earnings per share for the full year reached 6.33 dollars, compared to 4.86 dollars in the previous year.

Deckers foregoes FY26 outlook amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Looking ahead, Deckers is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2026 given the macroeconomic uncertainty related to evolving global trade policies. However, for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company anticipates net sales in the range of 890 million dollars to 910 million dollars and diluted earnings per share between 62 cents and 67 cents.

The company also announced an increase of 2.25 billion dollars to its stock repurchase authorisation, bringing the total outstanding authorisation to approximately 2.5 billion dollars.