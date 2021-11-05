Deckers sets “science-based” targets focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Deckers Brands, the parent company of Ugg and Hoka, has revealed a number of science-based targets to further establish its path in the reduction of its emissions.

In its fiscal year 2021, Deckers looked to continue its environmental efforts by starting to measure the carbon footprint of its entire chain. Working together with The Carbon Trust, the group calculated a scope one, two and three emissions baseline, which has allowed it to set strict greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.

Filed with the Science Based Targets (SBTi) organisation, Deckers has announced it is looking to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 46 percent by its fiscal year 2030. In the same year, it intends to reduce scope three GHG emissions by 58 percent per one million dollars gross profit.

Furthermore, the multi-brand firm has released its Fiscal Year 2021 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, entitled Creating Change, outlining its goals and achievements for advancing its environmental and social improvements throughout its business. The targets are relevant across its brand portfolio, supply chain and global communities.

Areas covered in the report include the company’s progress in materials, waste, water, consumer safety, human rights and quality education.

Thomas Garcia, chief administrative officer, said in a statement: “While we have made great efforts in our environmental journey, as evidenced by our science-based targets, our social impact has also been tremendous. In a year that was filled with so much global uncertainty, we are proud to continue doing good for our communities, the factories in which we operate and the planet on which we live.”