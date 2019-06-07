Decoded Future Summit: Collaboration is key to sustainability

When you think about collaboration in fashion, you might think of Supreme’s collab with Jean Paul Gaultier, or Palace X’s with Polo Ralph Lauren. But collaboration, in a broader sense, is proving to be increasingly crucial for a more sustainable industry. This year’s Decoded Future highlighted how cooperation can help tackle one of business's biggest problems.

On Thursday morning, in the County Hall on London's South Bank, Decoded Future took place, a one-day summit hosted by forecasting company Stylus shining a spotlight on the latest trends in the world of business. This year's underlying theme: sustainability.

"You're going to hear some scary stuff today,” said Dr Antonia Ward, head of advisory services Stylus, while addressing a packed room of around 600 business professionals. “But by the end you'll know how to change the 'Oh nos' to 'Now what'.”

Indeed, the fashion industry in particular is riddled with worrying statistics: Every year an estimated 300,000 tonnes of used clothing - about 140 million pounds worth - goes to landfill in the UK, according to Fashion Revolution, while an estimated 30 billion pounds of unused clothing hangs in UK wardrobes, the Guardian reported.

So how do you remedy such an enormous and long-standing issue? Collaboration. That was one of the key consensuses at this year’s Decoded Future.

Collaboration inside businesses, from top to bottom

“You need to take a 360 approach to business. That means people in your business talking with each other, which, as we know, quite often does not happen in businesses,” said Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer products at Stylus, while sitting down with FashionUnited. “This is absolutely crucial. It’s about sharing. It’s about collaboration. It’s about communication. That’s my number one piece of advice.”

Being overly segmented as a business might have worked in the past, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore, according to Gordon-Smith. “I mean, sometimes you might have someone who heads up sustainability but doesn’t even speak to the person in buying - they may have never even met before. This has to end,” she said.

Perhaps most importantly, that means the people at the top - the CEOs and stakeholders - playing their part. While it’s been historically difficult to get heads of companies and stakeholders back sustainability issues due to the necessary increased costs and lower margins, the eventual reward that those changes could bring can’t be overlooked. Just take a look at the growth of purpose-led brands in recent years. “What we’re seeing now is more and more examples of brands who are inherently and truly sustainable doing really well and reaping the rewards,” Gordon-Smith said.

Industry collaboration: working together to improve standards

And it doesn’t just stop inside the company. The fashion industry, like many others, is nowhere near as siloed as it once was. Gordon-Smith also highlighted the importance of companies communicating with competitors in their respective industries, to encourage and pressure one another to meet sustainability standards. Last month, Nike did just that. The sports giant released a Circular Design Guide, an open source guide to help other businesses, including its competitors, to question assumptions at every stage of the design process, and encourage them to hit their sustainability targets. The 10-point guide maps out the key principles of circular design across the supply chain.

Leading denim manufacturer, ISKO, has also proved itself as a pioneer of sustainability transparency. It was the first denim manufacturer to obtain pre-certified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for the Life Cycle Assessment (LCAs) of all 25,000+ of its fabrics.

“We actually want competitor mills to say ‘well look, these are our environmental results, ISKO, can you beat that?’ Bring it on,” Rosey Cortazzi, global marketing director at ISKO, told FashionUnited. “Competition when it comes to sustainability is a good thing. Transparency and traceability are key.” It’s time for the competition wall to come down, according to Cortazzi. Companies need to be able to see how sustainable other competitors are being, and vice-versa. “There are a lot of companies jumping on the bandwagon and sometimes they talk the talk, but don't walk the walk,” she said. “That’s why it's important to us to actively share progress with each other.”

Keep up, or get left behind: Legislation and the conscious consumer

It’s all well and good talking about what companies should be doing. But what if they decided not to? Is sustainability still a choice or has it become a necessity for survival? The general consensus at Decided Future was the latter. “If you’re a CEO and you still don’t care about sustainability, your hand will eventually get forced with legislative action,” said Gordon-Smith.

Indeed, the UK government has been ramping up its efforts to coerce the fashion industry into being more sustainable. In January, MPs proposed a 1p charge per item of clothing in the UK to help fund better waste collection and recycling systems following an eight-month investigation by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) into the sustainability of the fast fashion sector. The committee proposed that fashion companies offering sustainable items and repair services should be rewarded through tax-reforms. In the same month, data from HMRC revealed that UK-based garment factory owners were forced to pay almost 90,000 pounds for non-payment of minimum wage.

Mary Creagh, Labour MPand chair of the EAC, called on the fashion industry, consumers and government to pull together to do more: “We as consumers can’t allow fashion companies to hide behind their supply chain. I want fashion to set out its blueprint for a net zero emissions world,” she said in a characteristically passionate speech. “Everything we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves. What we’re doing to the Earth is a massive experiment. We don’t understand the consequences of this experiment and we are not in control of it.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Gordon-Smith. “If you don’t adopt sustainable principles now, then legislation will force your hand. But equally, the consumer will catch you out. A lot of what is happening is consumer-attitude led.”

Sustainability, by definition, is a shared issue; it affects us all. So why approach it individually? In an ever-more connected world, both in business and outside of it, it has become easier than ever to share ideas and collaborate on solutions. That applies to the fashion industry, too. If companies are to tackle sustainability, they need to work together through transparency and collaboration.

”If you’re still a doubter, well the writing is really on the wall. You can no longer afford not to have sustainability as the key agenda for your business for a minute longer,” said Gordon-Smith. “If we’re not addressing that, then what’s the point of anything else?”