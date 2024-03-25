Deeply moved: Momoka Sato wins grand prize at ITS Contest 2023

The winners of the ITS (International Talent Support) Contest 2023 have been announced. While Japanese designer Momoka Sato went home with the grand prize ITS Arcadamy Award, this year's Jury Special Award was divided between two finalists: Ju Bao and Richard Fairbey. A total of 13 awards were distributed throughout the event in Trieste, Italy, which took place over the weekend.

Sato's work is not only technically stunning, the story behind it is deeply moving, as was the opinion of the ITS Contest jury. The 'Utopia on the Mountain Top' collection honoured Sato's grandmother in every detail, while celebrating the craft of traditional arts of Japan, such as Cha no yu (the tea ceremony), Ikebana (flower arranging) and Sumi-e (ink painting) and her wisdom. The collection itself is delicate but not lavish despite all the details, with looks that tell the story of the Buddhist belief in which the soul of the deceased takes a journey in 49 days that seals their fate in the afterlife. Each garment describes a different step of the main character towards Utopia.

Sato was visibly shaken when she heard her name. She was welcomed by ITS Contest founder Barbara Franchin and took a few minutes to catch her breath, during which time the audience cheered even louder to show their support. The designer not only took home a physical award, but also 15,000 euros.

Momoka Sato, Ju Bao and Richard Farbey big winners ITS Contest

The diversity of finalists undoubtedly did not make things easy for the judges. Consequently, this year's ITS Jury Special Award went to not one but two designers. The first recipient was fashion designer Ju Bao who presented his collection 'Annihilation', while the second winner was accessories designer Richard Farbey. Both went home with a cash prize of 5,000 euros and, of course, a physical award.

Bao was praised by the jury for his innovative work with denim and the hybrid designs presented. Farbey, with his 'The worshipful company of computer-aided-designers', demonstrated the possibilities for the jewellery sector. The collection focuses in on the relationship between machine- and man-made items, which was reflected in particular humorous details in the jewellery. For example, the inside of a large ring features a small man.