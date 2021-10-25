DeFacto to launch in the UK

Turkish fashion retailer DeFacto is set to launch its e-commerce site for the UK market, as it continues to expand its presence throughout 90 countries.

The fast-growing label has operated in Europe for over a decade, with this launch in the UK being its first debut into the market.

“We are delighted to bring the DeFacto brand to the UK and launch our e-commerce offering in the market this month, as we expand out international presence,” said UK country manager, Anglea Rabilizirova, in a release.

She continued: “We’re passionate about supporting consumers with a wide range of on-trend, chic and value clothing for men, women and children.”

Founded back in 2005, the Turkish retailer now operates 500 physical stores and is looking to continue growing its omnichannel presence. Its popularity expands to its social media presence, with over three million followers on its official Instagram page alone.

Its expansive collection incorporates specialised categories, including DeFacto Baby, DeFacto Fit and DF Plus. The affordable brand puts sustainability at the heart of its operations, highlighting its overall mission as eco-consicous yet accessible.