Deichmann increases annual turnover and targets further growth

Retail group Deichmann defied adverse market conditions in the past financial year. The footwear retailer announced on Monday that its turnover reached approximately 8.9 billion euros (10.48 billion dollars) in 2025, exceeding the previous year's level by more than 2 percent.

According to the group, approximately 70 percent of its total turnover was generated abroad. In Germany, revenue amounted to around 2.7 billion euros. The group recently operated around 4,700 stores, 1,300 of which are in Germany, as well as 40 online shops in more than 30 countries.

For 2026, the company will continue to focus on “moderate growth and modernisation”, it stated. The group announced its plans. These include “investments in the modernisation of the store network, the expansion of the digital e-commerce platform and omnichannel services, as well as in IT, in addition to the new company campus”. With this, the retailer is “sustainably strengthening its competitiveness and the customer experience”.

“We are aware of the continuing uncertain political and economic situation,” emphasised chairman of the board of directors Heinrich Deichmann in a statement. “Therefore, as a group of companies, we continue to act in a cost-conscious and prudent manner, investing specifically where it serves the sustainable development of the company. This is how we keep our family business resilient and fit for the future.”

The group described the construction of a new atrium building on the site of its company headquarters in Essen as a “strong sign of confidence”. The building, designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm Gerkan, Marg and Partner (GMP), was officially opened on Monday.

“The new building is an expression of our positive development and a lasting commitment to our home location of Essen,” explained Deichmann. “We are investing in the future viability of our family business and creating modern, inspiring working environments for our staff. With the new building, we are creating space for a total of around 1,500 employees at the Essen headquarters.”