Deichmann UK turnover increases by 14 percent in 2023

European shoe retailer Deichmann has reported a UK turnover of 139.1 million pounds for last year with a 14 percent increase versus 2022.

The company said in a release that 2023 marked the 110th corporate anniversary of the family-owned company and Deichmann remains optimistic about the future growth of the business.

Commenting on the full year results, managing director at Deichmann UK, Simon Wilson said: “2023 saw many challenges for Deichmann in the UK but also a lot of successes. We continued our store expansion with nine new stores opening including our first Northern Irish store in Belfast. We also refitted eight of our current stores including Basingstoke.”

Online sales for the year also grew by 14 percent and the brand invested additional funds into marketing to improve brand awareness.

The company has planned continued retail expansion in the UK for 2024, adding new technology into stores such as digital foot measuring devices and strengthening its marketing programme.

The company added that 2024 has already seen a positive start at Deichmann UK as one of the brand’s flagship stores at Westfield London reopened following a 1.3 million pounds investment. The brand also launched new lines including Levis, Heydude and Buffalo along with a collaboration with author, actress and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.